Mobile money vendor arrested over fake robbery attack

A mobile money operator has been arrested by Police in Koforidua for allegedly faking a robbery attack after GH¢10,000 loss.

The teenage mobile money vendor was seen by a passerby weeping and claimed, she had been attacked at gunpoint by a three-member robbery gang at about 8:50 am Thursday, November 11, 2021, that, the robbers took away a bag containing about GH¢8,000 and the mobile phone used for the mobile money transaction.



However, according to other shop owners who had opened their shops nearby, the mobile money operator did not raise alarm even after the so-called armed robbers escaped casting doubt on her claim.



Emmanuel Commey Gyimadzo, the owner of the mobile money business, told Starr News, the narrations of her employee engaged just a month ago after completing Senior High School, did not add up.



According to him, his checks at the MTN office indicated that the alleged robbers withdrew about GH¢2,000 e-cash on the mobile money wallet on the phone a few minutes after the employer reported the alleged robbery incident.



“I was at the hospital attending to my sick brother when she called me that she was experiencing menstrual cramps so I should come around for the items to enable her to leave to get medicine. When I returned, she told me she was okay and will continue to work. But when I left for the house, she called again that she is feeling the pains again. I returned to collect the items and sale and gave her money to leave around 4:00 pm. But at about 6:00 pm the sister called that Grace has not reached home”.

He added “The following day, I went back to the hospital, while she returned to work but about 10minutes to 9:00 am, she called me that a gang of three armed robbers had attacked her and absconded with everything. I was shocked because this is a busy street. I quickly rushed to MTN to block the SIM card only to be told the money has been withdrawn already”.



The business owner said the employee confessed after he threatened to arrest her.



“She confessed to me and her sister that, a certain guy came to her to propose love and requested for her number but she declined but later the guy invited her and went to his house and met her wife. But when we asked her to direct us to the house, she changed the narration that, it was rather a hotel which she went with the monies and mobile money phones but they took the money and phone and kept it in the room, and took her to town but they disappeared and left her stranded. She took the tricycle back to the hotel but was told they had checked out and left”.



A complaint was lodged at the Central Police station in Koforidua leading to the arrest of the mobile money operator who was subsequently detained to assist investigations.