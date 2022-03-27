Mobile money vendor shot by an assailant at Chagbalyire in Sawla

Current condition of the Momo vendor who was shot

Correspondence from Savannah Region

A mobile money vendor identified only as Razak believed to be in his 30s, has been shot by an assailant at Chagbalyire a suburb of Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.



The incident which happened Saturday, March 26 around 8:00 pm has thrown the town into a state of fear.



The victim was shot in the face by the assailant who is currently at large after committing the ungodly act.



According to GhanaWeb sources, the victim was shot on his motorbike while browsing through his laptop in front of his shop in the evening of Saturday after complaining of excessive heat in his shop where he does his transactions.



GhanaWeb sources further indicated that the assailant who prior to the incident was seen walking around the scene, shot the victim all of a sudden, and fled the scene without taking anything from him.

The suspect was pursued by a young man whose identity is presently not known into the bushes of the town towards Bole.



The victim was rushed to the Sawla hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention.



What triggered the action of the suspect currently remains unclear.



The Sawla District police commander, DSP Paul Lambert who confirmed the incident said the victim is in a stable condition but declined to give further information on the matter.