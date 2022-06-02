Mobile phone thief’s fingers nearly chopped off at Kasoa

32-year-old suspected thief, Prince Adaka

A 32-year-old suspected thief, Prince Adaka was nearly lynched after he was arrested for attacking a woman with a jack knife and stealing her mobile phone at Kasoa Ota City in the Central Region.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 2, 2022 morning when the victim was on her way to work.



In an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, an eyewitness, Kojo Benjamin narrating what transpired said that the victim immediately after being attacked started screaming for help which drew the attention of others who rushed to her aid.

The angry residents pursued the suspect and succeeded in arresting him. He was beaten mercilessly and had his fingers cut off to teach him a bitter lesson not to steal again.



He was then handed over to Kasoa New Market Police for investigations and prosecution.