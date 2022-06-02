2
Menu
News

Mobile phone thief’s fingers nearly chopped off at Kasoa

Thief 5 32-year-old suspected thief, Prince Adaka

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 32-year-old suspected thief, Prince Adaka was nearly lynched after he was arrested for attacking a woman with a jack knife and stealing her mobile phone at Kasoa Ota City in the Central Region.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 2, 2022 morning when the victim was on her way to work.

In an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, an eyewitness, Kojo Benjamin narrating what transpired said that the victim immediately after being attacked started screaming for help which drew the attention of others who rushed to her aid.

The angry residents pursued the suspect and succeeded in arresting him. He was beaten mercilessly and had his fingers cut off to teach him a bitter lesson not to steal again.

He was then handed over to Kasoa New Market Police for investigations and prosecution.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar
Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history
Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up
Stones, teargas and warning shots as Wa youth demand release of 'sex tape' floggers
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Related Articles: