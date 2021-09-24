Moderator of Presbyterian Church of Ghana visits Chicago

Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, PhD

Source: Hododiooho, Contributor

Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, PhD, pays a special visit to the USA this week.

His schedule includes a visit to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana International Redemption Congregation, Chicago, and the Bolingbrook Preaching Point today, September 22, 2021, at the Chicago Church premises, 741 E. 84th Street, Chicago Illinois. The two-hour event starts from 7 pm to 9 pm prompt.



The moderator will be accompanied by Rev. R.O Asenso, Ohio, and Illinois District Minister; Rev. Frank Addo, Presbytery Clerk, and Rev. J.J Kumi Duodu, NAAP Chairperson.



This is the third time a Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana visit the Chicago Presbytery. The then Moderator, Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey visited Chicago in 2011 and 2014 respectively. This is the first time the current Moderator is visiting Chicago in that capacity.

The visit by the Moderator is expected to whip up enthusiasm and the continued growth in membership of the church here.



Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, PhD, holds two Masters’s degrees ( in Theology and in Philosophy of Religion) and a PhD in Systematic Theology and Philosophy of Religion (1994) from the Claremont Graduate University in California, USA.



He has been a minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana since 1981 (40 years) and once served as the Presbytery Chairperson (the equivalent of a Bishop) in the Akuapem Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana from 2006-2011. Rev. Prof. J. O. Y. Mante has visited and had exposure in several other countries in Africa, Europe, and the Americas.