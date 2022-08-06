Moderator urges Churches to venture into farming amid economic crises

The Moderator (fourth right) made these remarks at the 2022 “Synod” meeting held in Accra

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, has urged Churches to venture into food crop cultivation amid the current economic crises and food price hikes.

He said this would enable them to have enough food to feed themselves and others as well as generate revenue from sales to run their operations.



“As a mitigating measure, leadership is encouraging presbyteries, zone and local congregations to venture into food crop cultivation.”



“We hope that you would take up cassava, maize, rice and vegetable and tree crops farming on large scale. With these initiatives, we can support our members after harvesting,” he stressed.



The Moderator made these remarks at the 2022 “Synod” meeting of the Global Evangelical Church in Accra on the theme: “Be Ye Holy”.



The Synod serves as the parliament of the Church, where all leaders and delegates across all its branches meet every year to decide on the Church’s operations.

Rev. Dzomeku admonished the Church leadership and members to live a holy and Christ-like lives befitting of their calling as Christians.



He indicated that the Church was still recovering from the impact of COVID-19 on its finances; however, the revenue inflow of the Church in 2021 was better than that of 2020.



The Reverend called for “proper” management of the country’s resources by authorities, saying, this would help cushion the state and its people in these times of global economic hardship.



He admonished the Christian community to be alert and vigilant to identify suspicious characters who could infiltrate the church in the wake of rising terrorism threats.



The Moderator urged Churches to train their ushers to be able to identify suspicious characters among the congregation.

“Congregations are also urged to form security committees to help in dealing with such issues. There is the need to adequately sensitise the youth to ensure they are not lured to join radical groups,” he added.



Dr Achibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, who was a guest of honour, commended the



Church for its social programmes and interventions undertaken over the years, including donation to hospitals, physically challenged persons and the establishment of schools.



“I must say that faith-based groups have contributed greatly to the achievements of the nation and while the government appreciates this, we believe there is more room for improvement,” he added.



He, however, urged the Church to continue to create awareness on the precautionary measures against COVID-19 and other related diseases since they were on the ascendency.