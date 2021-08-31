Moderna vaccines delayed because of an accident – Dr Amponsa-Achiano

The vaccines are yet to be airlifted

The manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, has disclosed Ghana will not receive the Moderna vaccines on Saturday, August 28, as earlier announced because of some unforeseen circumstances.

He said Ghana had on Friday prepared to receive the vaccines only to be hit with bad news.



Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Sunrise, he said the vaccines are yet to be airlifted.



“In fact, Friday we had prepared to receive Moderna only to be told that there had been an incident and therefore it could not arrive. It was not even airlifted at all,” he said.

Mr. Amponsa-Achiano explained that the vehicle that was transporting the vaccines to the airport was involved in an accident.



“There was an accident, a vehicular accident, the vehicle that was charting the vaccines was involved in an accident but we have not been updated yet,” he explained.



This, he said happened in the United States of America, adding that Ghana was expecting approximately 1.2 million.