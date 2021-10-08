Mole National Park receives foreign investors

Mole National Park

Management of the premier and largest National park in Ghana, the Mole National Park received a team of investors into the park.

Officials of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission led by the Operations Director of Ghana Mr Luri Kanton and the Mole Park Manager Mr Ali Mahama had a fruitful discussion with the foreign investors on the various tourism potentials and investments opportunities in the Park.



Mole National Park's official Facebook page disclosed that, “a team of investors discussed with Management of the Mole National Park the various tourism potentials and investment opportunities in the Park.”



Lovers of nature and conservation have called for massive investment in the Protected Areas of Ghana to boost tourism as well as drive socioeconomic activities.

Investment from especially the private sector will help raise the standards of Ghana’s various Protected Areas for them to achieve their rich tourism potentials.



Management of Mole National Park have therefore encouraged many more investors to come and invest in the Park as the stage is ripe for tourism development.