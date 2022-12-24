0
Momo Vendor robbed and shot

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

A mobile money vendor has been robbed and shot at Bigman Town, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

Mr Calvin Nii Kpakpo Allotey was attacked and shot in the right arm in his container shop on Tuesday by armed robbers who made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim has been rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialists Hospital where he is responding to treatment.

A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, which captured the action of three young robbers, one of them wielding a pump action gun and shooting indiscriminately, is being investigated by the police.

Nearby residents said they heard gunshots and later saw the victim being transported on a motorbike bleeding profusely.

They told the GNA that robbery incidents were becoming rampant, and appealed to the police to intensify patrols in the area.

They added that one person was recently stabbed in a similar attack in the area, while another Momo vendor was also robbed and shot at Ojobi in the Gomoa East District, an adjoining district of the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

