Money doesn’t decide winners in NDC polls anymore – Asiedu Nketia

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), General Asiedu Nketia, has said money does not decide who gets voted for in the NDC anymore.

Speaking after the declaration of the results for the presidential primaries on Sunday dawn, Mr. Nketia expressed confidence that the party now has the men and women to ensure overwhelming victory in the 2024 general elections.



He commended the party delegates on the quality of candidates who were elected in the just-ended parliamentary primaries.



He said, “Money does not decide who gets the vote in [the] NDC anymore. We heard stories about big men, potentially rich men who could win elections; they all could not win in spite of their wealth and riches and the stories we heard about what they were intending to distribute, but we are happy that so far, the quality of candidates that have been produced in this election gives us confidence that we will go into 2024 and win presidential and win a significant majority in Parliament, and also deliver on the charge of rescuing this country.”

“We are not going to say we have the men; we want the men to prove themselves for you to say that ‘yes, NDC, you have the men’…” he added.



On Saturday, May 13, 2023, the NDC elected parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the 2024 election.



The party also elected former President John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.