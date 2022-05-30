Money took over NPP polls – Former Obuasi MP

A former Member of Parliament for Obuasi, Edward Ennin

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Edward Ennin, has alleged vote-buying in the governing New Patriotic Party’s recent polls.

“Now, brilliant messages and competencies are no more a guarantee for winning election in the party but monetary inducement,” he said.



“Monetary inducement has taken over all the electoral processes in the party”, he alleged.



Mr. Ennin warned that if care was not taken, soon people who have made unexplained wealth will invade the leadership of the various political parties in the country.

The former MP expressed this worry when he spoke to Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Monday, 30 May 2022 about the retention of Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) as Ashanti Regional chairman.



“If a party member of the governing party makes some ten million dollars by illegal means, it will not be a stressful act to spend about one percent of that illicit money on party delegates to get elected as a party leader,” he explained.



He was sure this situation can be arrested if the various political parties open up the processes for the election of party leaders in the country instead of limiting it to a few delegates.