Money will not buy you contentment – Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Celebrated politician and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has admonished Ghanaian youth to live a happy life and avoid using money as a determinant of happiness.

The renowned engineer, who has seen it all as a politician, believes affluence matters less in life. According to him, the impact a person creates on people’s lives matters most in becoming successful and fulfilled.



In an interview with Rev Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series aired on Y107.9 FM’S ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’, Mr. Agyapong encouraged the youth to develop love for serving their country rather than being determined about what they can get when in high positions.



“I want the young people to have a passion for this country, have a passion for what is good. So when I see young people on social media talking about the extent they will go to get the money I get worried… Because how much money do you even need. We shouldn’t be in a hurry, let’s be happy. Money can’t buy contentment, but the mark you leave on people. I have had calls from many people telling me the things I have done for them which I can’t even recall,” he said.



He earlier recounted his youthful days when he was all for fun after earning big from a project. However, the NPP Executive indicated that his upbringing and somberness have always guided him in being upright.

“I remember when I got my first BMW in 1993 after executing a big job in Obuasi as a project engineer. It is now called the Tiny Rowland Estate, with 150 housing units. I did it with my big brother Osei Kwame Agyeman and Lesley. We set it up and delivered it on time and within a budget of 12 million. You know that night we couldn’t even sleep as a young people who had earned such good money. But I’ve always been sober and had my feet on the ground,” he shared.



He further advised the youth to believe in themselves and maintain their faith in Ghana despite the current hardships.



“I want the young people to believe in themselves, believe in the country Ghana, and be able to serve their country Ghana. They don’t have to think about everything they’ll get for themselves. You don’t actually need them. When you grow up like me, you’ll find it lazy to move around with your car.”