Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat holds ‘Results Fair’ in Assin North

Some of the beneficiaries with the placards at event

Assin Bereku, the district capital of the Assin North District in the Central Region on Monday 18th October 2021, was the host district for this year's mini results fair.

The event, which was attended by hundreds of people from across the country, provided a platform for the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies to showcase their achievements under the transformational flagship policies of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.



From the early hours of the morning till sunset, Assin Bereku had the spotlight, as the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat under the leadership of Honorable Gifty Ohene-Konadu (Mrs), staged what could be termed a "mammoth" fair in the district to communicate to Ghanaians the giant strides and achievements chalked by the Akufo-Addo government.



The event, themed “Impacting the lives of the people” reached a climax when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of his tour of the Central Region, made a stop at Assin Bereku to address a durbar attended by the traditional leaders and inhabitants of the district and neighbouring towns.



The President was ushered into the program with his favorite song, ‘Oye’ and was led to inspect the various exhibition booths which had been mounted to showcase the achievements under some of the government’s flagship programs and high priority projects, as well as frontline services.



The projects, policies, programs and frontline services featured at the exhibition included Free SHS, One District One Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs, LEAP, Agenda 111 and the digitisation initiative championed by the Vice President, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

As the theme suggests, the results fair saw a line up of projects and policies that have impacted the lives of Ghanaians especially the people of Assin North.



In his speech, the President emphasised the commitment of his government to follow through on all its policies for the betterment of every Ghanaian.



President Akufo-Addo intimated that democratic practice requires accountability to the citizens and that the fair demonstrates his commitment to transparency and his vision to transform the country.



He commended the Central Region for the confidence reposed in him during the 2020 elections, in which he won the highest share of the total number of constituencies in the Region.



In a conversation with the press, the National Coordinator for the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, Hon. Gifty Ohene-Konadu (Mrs) explained that the Akufo-Addo led administration, which is a result-driven one, has achieved so much in the last five years.

She stated that the purpose of the ‘Results Fair’ is to provide a platform for government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the frontline services to share their success stories and also account to Ghanaians what government has achieved in the last few years.







She said, “the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, under the presidency is mandated to coordinate, monitor and evaluate the delivery and impact of government policies, projects and high priority programs to promote learning, transparency and accountability to Ghanaians.



She also said that the Secretariat is committed to ensuring the views of Ghanaians shape the development of policies and that the various projects, policies and programs achieve their intended goals.



Nana Oduro Asene Bisayiadom II, the Chief of Assin Bereku thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the various projects introduced in the country which have invariably impacted the lives of his people.

Nana Oduro said that the Covid-19 period presented a huge test to the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo but the President exhibited "Solomonic" as he managed the pandemic the situation with wisdom, to the applause of Ghanaians and the international community.







Whiles the products from some projects spoke for themselves, some student beneficiaries of Nursing Training Allowances and the Free SHS program gave testimonies of the impactful educational interventions of the government.



While nursing students were grateful for the restoration and prompt payment of their allowances, some beneficiaries of the Free SHS program wondered what life would have been for them without the program.



Farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative and employed youth under NABCO and YEA praised the President for championing the welfare of the youth in the country.

Dressed in their respective uniforms, Youth in Afforestation, Youth in Sanitation and Youth in Farming displayed their gratefulness to the government.







