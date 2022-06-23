Monkey pox: 9-month-old baby among Ghana’s 18 cases

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus

Persons affected by the viral disease; Monkeypox in Ghana include a 9-month-old baby, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed.

The country has recorded 72 cases of Monkeypox so far, with 18 positive tests as of Tuesday, June 14 2022.



Speaking at a media engagement on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Director-General of the GHS, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, disclosed that no deaths had been recorded in the country yet.

He said, "Monkeypox – as was reported globally and what we found in Ghana – we have had 72 cases so far. Among these, 18 so far have tested positive. And the last case was on June 14; that was when the last lab report came out.



"So that is where we are as far as Monkeypox is concerned. The age -of people struck by the disease- ranges between nine months and 41 years, and mainly we have found them in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, and Eastern Regions, and the case fatality rate is zero."