Monkeypox: Ghana Health Service trains clinicians to manage disease

Mpx Localized Ncdc Training Manual Monkeypox.png File Photo

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Health Service says it is refocusing on early detection and containment of the Monkey Pox.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 the Service confirmed that five cases of Monkeypox had been detected in the Greater Accra, Bono and Eastern regions.

Though no death has been recorded, there is no known treatment for the disease.

Speaking with GBC News, Director of Public Health, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, revealed that the Service will be ”training more Clinicians to better manage the situation”.

On the issue of rising Covid cases, Dr. Bekoe said the Service is intensifying the vaccination drive to help bring down cases. He said review of the Covid protocols will also be considered.

