Month-long ban on drumming and noisemaking comes into effect

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has announced that this year’s ban on drumming and noise making in the Greater Accra Region commences from Monday, May 9 to Thursday, June 9, 2022.

In a release signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the AMA, said, it has laid down some guidelines in the interest of peace, harmony and national security.



“During the period of the ban, churches are to carry out their normal activities within their premises and refrain from the use of musical instruments”



“The positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs are banned. Roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during this period”



“Religious bodies and the Traditional Authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another” the statement added.

The AMA therefore noted that ban on funeral rites and its related activities includes other guidelines by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC).



The AMA says its taskforce is collaborating with the police to ensure strict adherence to the ban.



“Apart from an identifiable task force that consists of AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service and representatives from the traditional councils with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis” part of the statement said.



The statement continues to entreat all persons within the Ga Traditional Area to cooperate and comply with the directives accordingly during the stipulated period.