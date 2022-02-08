Moody’s rating: Our government became an international embarrassment – Felix Kwakye-Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former deputy information minister

Ghana’s credit rating downgraded

Moody’s scores Ghana Caa1 in recent credit ratings



Govt contests new ratings on country



A former Deputy Minister of Information under the former John Dramani Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said that the attempt by the current government to denounce the ratings of Moody’s is an international embarrassment to the country.



He explained that the fact that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his government are seeking to contest the ratings of the rating agency is worrying and problematic.



Kwakye Ofosu further stated that it is these same ratings that the government fell on while in opposition and so it beats his imagination that the same scheme is being contested now, with no supporting data.



“The truth is that honestly, over the weekend, our government became something like an international embarrassment in the way that they responded to this Moody’s ratings. They claimed to be contesting data yet they didn’t provide any data that they says either Moody’s or Fitch left out.

“In fact, in the case of President Akufo-Addo, he went as far as the AU platform to denounce rating agencies and call on his colleague Heads of State to beware of these rating agencies because as far as he’s concerned, they have created a hostile investment-investor climate for African countries and we’re suffering for it, which is a dramatic U-turn from the hope and confidence that he and his colleagues in the NPP reposed in those same rating agencies when they took some rating actions on the NDC administration,” he said.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu was speaking on the Tuesday, February 8, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana and monitored by GhanaWeb.



In its recent ratings, Moody’s Investors Services downgraded Ghana’s score from 'B' to 'Caa1' but with a stable outlook.



Contesting this, the government official wrote to the agency, stating why it believes the downgrading is not a fair representation of the country.



“The government of Ghana is therefore completely puzzled by the decision to downgrade Ghana's credit rating to Caa1, despite the series of progressive engagements we had with the team from Moody's, the quality of data supplied, as well as the medium-term economic and fiscal focus of the government," a portion of the official statement from the Ministry of Finance to the agency said.