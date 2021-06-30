More details of youth killed, injured during military and police clash in Ejura

Some youth of Ejura registering their protest clashed with the military and police

Following an earlier protest that caused the death of two protestors as a result of a clash between the youth and the police, there has been an uneasy calm in Ejura Sekyedumase even though the youth in the community continue to demand justice of Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed a. k. a. Macho Kaaka.

The youth during the demonstrating stormed the Police station to inquire about the extent of investigations regarding the murder of Macho Kaaka. They told the police it was a façade for them to say two people have been arrested in connection with the Kaaka’s murder.



After the police station, the youth then hit the streets to continue their protest until they clashed with some armed military and police personnel. Two persons were hit with bullets and the crowd scattered, with some of the protestors running to seek shelter in nearby houses.



The two were part of angry youth who had launched a campaign to get justice for a 45-year-old social activist, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed who was killed by unknown assailants on Saturday, June 26.



The angry youth had unleashed an attack on police who were spotted meters away from a burial service held for the late member of the #FixTheCountry movement.



In a video captured by JoyNews, four of the soldiers were seen moving in a horizontal line with a police water cannon charging at the protestors. The soldiers had initially shot into the sky but they were angered when the protesters charged, the military personnel started shooting into the crowd.

Abdul Nasir Yussif, 25, who is a farmer and a travelling agent, was shot in the left shoulder and chest. He had internal bleeding in the chest and later died before they arrived at the hospital.



Muntala Mohammed, 26, a motor dealer died after he was shot in the back through to the chest.



It is reported that, Muntala Mohammed arrived at the Ejura Hospital with a severe chest injury and internal bleeding. He was resuscitated and transfused (with blood) but still passed away 10 minutes after arrival.



A Medical Superintendent Dr Manyee Mensah confirmed the death toll to dailymailgh.



“Two died instantly. One died before arrival and we were resuscitating the other one when he also died”, said Dr Manyee in a tensed emergency room as other medics race with time to rescue the perishing.

Some of the victims according to reports also got injured in the process of shooting.



The first person sustained severe injuries on the thigh – the femur bone got completely fractured. He also had multiple deep lacerations on the thigh with bleeding into the thigh muscles but he was given blood on arrival.



The second person is said to have had an injury on the right abdomen which affected the right hip bone. He was also given blood before going unconscious.



The third and fourth persons both sustained injuries on the thigh but are stable.