More men going crazy for body-enhancing surgeries – Surgeon reveals why

Ghanaian-born surgeon, Michael K. Obeng, the famous American doctor who successfully removed gorilla glue from the hair of a woman in the US has made some interesting revelations about an apparent surge of interest in plastic and cosmetic surgeries in men.

Plastic surgery is done to restore, reconstruct or alter any part of the human body. There are, however, two types of plastic surgeries; reconstructive surgery which is usually done to restore normal appearance and body parts that are malformed by a disease or medical condition, and cosmetic surgery which is done to enhance one’s appearance.



Touching on the recent craze by both men and women to enhance their bodies through cosmetic surgery, Dr Obeng who spoke on GHOne TV made some rather piquing disclosures.



According to him, cosmetic surgery has not only gained more interest from women but men. Describing it as an investment most people make on their bodies for various reasons, Dr Obeng said more men are getting into the game.



“Even men, now we see an upswing of men getting plastic surgery because we live in a society where people are very judgmental,” he said.



He mentioned a number of reasons some of his male patients have given for getting these body enhancements.

“Most men in the sales industry feel like they are competing with younger men, they want to have the 6 packs, the beautiful smile, etc. and they are having plastic surgery to look better.



“Men are getting perk implants to enhance their muscles, men are getting liposuctions, the usual Botox, filling, rhinoplastys, these are the number one plastic surgeries requested by men,” he noted.



“Men get penis enhancements. They want to look good, they want to impress women in the bedroom,” he further added.



Dr Obeng was speaking to GHOne’s Serwaa Amihere on the Breakfast Review.



