More offenders arrested as Committee against destruction of public roads gears up operations

Committee Chairman, Dr Adam Bonaa and a police officer confronting an offender

Roads Ministry inaugurates committee to fight destruction of public roads

Adam Bonaa committee cracks down on destruction of public roads



Citizens urged to join fight against road indiscipline



The Ministry of Roads and Highways Working Committee, instituted to protect public roads against destruction, has caused the arrest of some more offenders in the discharge of its duties.



The Committee Chairman, Dr Kaziyiri Adam Bonaa in Facebook post, giving an update on the work of the committee, announced the arrest of the offenders including contractors who had taken over some public roads with their construction activities as well as a driver who was arrested for recklessly transposing unsecured sand which was spreading on the Adjringano school junction dual carriage way.



“At Tantra hill a report was made against a builder who had dumped sand and stones on the newly constructed asphaltic road with the aim of using the materials for a residential building project. The task force quickly mobilized and moved into the location with the Police at mile 7 Achimota to effect arrest of the contractor in-charge of the project. The police quickly ordered him to clear the street and processed him for court on the 28th of march.

“At Adjringano school junction dual carriage way, a tipper driver was accosted right around 6am loaded with sand and speeding while spreading the sand on the street, polluting the environment as if there were no laws forbidding him and his team from doing that. Trucks loaded with sand, stones and other building materials must at every given point ensure the materials they carry are properly covered to prevent any spread on our roads and damage to other vehicles and road users,” Dr Bonaa stated.



While bemoaning the canker of truck drivers transporting uncovered sand and stones on major highways, Dr Bonaa urged citizens to join the fight against indiscipline on Ghanaians roads by reporting such acts to the police.



“I am sure several road users can attest to the canker of tipper truck drivers loaded with uncovered sand and stones speeding and flying these uncovered building materials in windshields/screens of vehicles leading to terrible accidents and damage to these vehicles.



“Most often than not, these drivers turn to be very aggressive when accosted and may easily beat up anyone who dares challenge them. Could it be because they drive big trucks or they are trained to do that to intimidate anyone who challenges? The chaos and the mess on public roads must stop, citizens must report these incidents to the Police and the Ministry of roads and highways Committee/Taskforce on spillage for swift action to be taken against offenders,” he added.



Revealing the scheduled prosecution of some of the offenders, Dr Bonaa assured that his committee in the coming days will replicate its efforts to clamp down on the destruction of public roads across the country.

“On the Kanda Highway, another builder had dumped building materials and when it was reported to the committee and the police the culprits were swiftly arrested and the materials cleared while they await court prosecution on the 28th March.



“In the coming weeks, these actions would be seen all over the country to ensure public roads, pavements and sidewalks are safe for vehicular and human use,” the committee chairman added.



