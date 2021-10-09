More praise for Sam George after face-off with CNN reporter on anti-LGBQ+ bill

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram

It appears Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram came out of his interview with CNN unscathed and with an enhanced reputation as a defender of the ‘culture and values’ of Ghanaians in relation to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Ghanaian social media space is filled with adulations for Sam George who mounted a fierce defense of the decision by some MPs to sponsor the bill that seeks to criminalize homosexuality in the country.



A seeming attempt by Kenyan-born CNN report Larry Madowo to have Sam George choke on his own bill backfired as the legislator, in the estimation of most social media viewers distinguished himself and addressed the issues effectively.



Whiles showering praises on Sam George for articulating his position soundly with well-researched information on the topic, some users criticized Larry Madowo for not preparing effectively for the interview.

They observed that Madowo was not well abreast with the content of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill which formed the basis of the interview.



A tweet by the CNN reporter on the interview was hijacked with words of praise for Sam George and bashing of Madowo for his perceived bias as well as some words he used on Sam George.



Below are some posts from social media