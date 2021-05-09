More revelations after alleged Korle Bu Doctor poisoned colleague’s water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

More revelations are emerging from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after Dr. Nana Essuman Oduro of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Korle – Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra had his drinking water poisoned by a colleague.

MyNewsGh.com which broke the story on Friday, May 7, 2021, has gathered that the matter aside from being investigated by the police has also been referred to the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) which is a professional body of which both parties are members.



The National Investigation Bureau (NIB) as well as the National Security is taking up the matter seriously and is yet to summon the complainant and suspect in the case in the wake of tension in the country’s premier hospital.



It would be recalled that MyNewsGh.com on Friday reported how the Korle Bu District Police Command had launched an investigation into the claims of Dr. Nana Essuman Oduro who suspects a colleague wanted to poison him.

The incident occurred on April 27, 2021 when the victim was on a 24-hour duty with six other doctors at labour ward.



In Dr. Nana Essuman Oduro’s account to the police, after close of work, he detected his drinking water in a water bottle which he kept in the doctor’s room was contaminated with a reddish substance suspected to be blood.



He revealed that the contaminated water was clinically tested and found to contain blood which also tested positive for HIV and highly suspect a colleague whom he had a disagreement with at the ward during the duty period of being the mastermind.