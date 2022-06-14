More than 100 Women in Oti Region undergo training in soap, pastries making

File Photo: Some of the women after the training

More than 100 women in the Oti Region have been trained in soap and pastry making by the Women Empowerment and Development (WEDEV), a non-governmental organisation focusing on women empowerment and capacity-building.

The participants were from women’s groups from the Nkwanta North, Nkwanta South, and Krachi-East districts for the three-day training programme which ended on May 28, 2022.



The Executive Director of WEDEV, Ms. Paulina Magyam, in her welcome address after the training urged the women to ”use the training they have had to start their own income-generating activities in their Communities”.



Ms. Magyam, who is a former Volta Region Deputy Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before the Oti Region was created, announced the provision by WEDEV of an initial start-up package worth GHC15,000 for the participants "to enable them to start their own businesses immediately after the programme, in either soap-making or pastries-making”.

She said the skills training programme which will be extended to the other districts in the Oti Region in the next few days, is meant to empower women financially to support their families.



The Executive Director, therefore, encouraged the women to make the maximum use of the training and skills given and start their small-scale businesses which would empower them economically and socially.