More than 13,000 residents of Techiman South now have access to potable water

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah commissioning one of the many boreholes for his constituents

• Water is a scarcity for many residents in the Techiman South constituency

• New boreholes to resolve the situation have been provided



• Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah says this will secure the future of the young people



Some over 13,000 residents of some 15 communities in the Techiman South constituency will no longer have to compete for water with livestock, thanks to an initiative from their Member of Parliament, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.



Each of these 15 communities now have a borehole each installed in their communities, the MP has stated.



The communities are Anomatoa, Benkai, Tobaccomu, Ampemkrom, Fiaso, Bomene, Pahoso, Dogo Akura, Woraso, Ampem Krom, Benkai, Unasco'sVillage, Nsuta, Kaniago, Old Bomiri, Anitinfe, and Akisimasu.

“This brings to 15 the number of communities I have provided water for in this year alone from my own resources and not with resources as MP,” he told GhanaWeb.



Martin Korsah also explained how he just could not sit back and watch his people struggle daily to get water just to get by.



“It has become necessary considering the difficulty that people within these communities go through just in search of water.



“The non-availability of sources of good water have made them sometimes share the streams with livestock/animals which is highly unsafe and has been the source of several waterborne diseases,” he said.



He added that particularly because of this, the futures of the young people in his constituency are in danger and so he has vowed not to sit back and do nothing about it.

He also hopes to deal with this challenge by the second year of his tenure as MP.



“Worse of it is communities not fortunate to have those streams to depend on have to travel miles in search of water. This disrupts the school life of the pupils and teachers.



“I have taken it up to tackle the issue of lack of water in the communities to eradicate it by the second year of my time as an MP,” he said.