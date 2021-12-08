More than 2,000 people have taken coronavirus vaccine jabs in Bono Region

Dr. Amo-Kodieh and others addressing the press in Sunyani on coronavirus vaccines

Source: GNA

More than 225,900 have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Bono region, Dr. Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Regional Director of Health said on Tuesday, December 7.

He said an estimated 753,285 population was targeted to be vaccinated, saying the directorate had received and distributed 390,985 doses across the 12 districts and municipalities in the region.



Addressing a news conference in Sunyani, Dr. Amo-Kodieh advised the populace to take the jab so as to protect themselves and people around them.



He expressed worry that some people had obtained cards without vaccination, saying the practice was unlawful and dangerous because they could easily be infected, and spread the viral disease as well.

Dr. Amo-Kodieh said the directorate would soon expand the vaccination exercise to cover the general public and urged the populace to disregard unfounded theories and myths surrounding the vaccine and take the jabs in their own interest.



He said the country had recorded 34 cases of the Omicron variant which were imported cases and advised everybody to protect him/herself by wearing the nose masks and washing their hands with soap under running water.



Dr. Prince Quarshie, the Acting Deputy Director of Public Health at the Directorate said the region’s COVID-19 cases stood at 2,124 as at December 6, this year with only two active cases and 89 deaths as well as 2,033 recoveries.