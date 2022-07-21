0
More than 4,000 have their trust in you; don't disappoint us - Mireku Duker tells Stephen Ntim

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker has congratulated the newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim.

Stephen Ntim at the end of the contest polled 4,014 votes and his closest challenger Stephen Asamoah Boateng polled 1,010 votes.

Other candidates for the position, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah garnered 294 votes, Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama, got 44 votes. Sammy Crabbe polled 32 votes and Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi had 101 votes while Akwasi Osei-Adjei polled 20 votes.

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programmme, George Mireku Duker was confident in the leadership qualities of Stephen Ntim but cautioned him not to disappoint the party.

"He (Mr. Ntim) should bring everybody on board," he said.

He asked the National Chairman to efficiently execute his duties stating, "more than 4,000 delegates have reposed their trust in him".

