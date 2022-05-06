More than 45,000 people perish in road crashes from 2000-2021

File photo of an accident scene

Source: GNA

More than 45,000 persons have died from road crashes from the year 2000 to 2021, says the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).

The Authority said the statistics implied that not less than 2,000 lives were lost yearly in road crashes in Ghana.



This was made known by Mr. Daniel Hardy Wuaku, Deputy Director, Planning and Programmes of NRSA, when he made a presentation on road accident statistics during a meeting between the Authority and mini-bus operators.



The meeting was to address increasing road accidents resulting from reckless driving on the part of some mini-bus drivers in the country, after the National Security Ministry in a letter drew the attention of the Authority to the issue.



He said 65 per cent of the accidents were recorded in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern and Central Regions of the country.



Mr. Wuaku said from their checks, most of the accidents in recent times were caused by mini-bus drivers.



Mr. David Adonteng, Acting Director-General of NRSA, said they would ensure that drivers who engaged in reckless driving were punished or prosecuted.

He said the Authority would ensure that “stricter” punishment was meted out to offenders and said they would be an intensifying collaboration with the National Security and the Police in that regard.



“We are going to move in a different and new direction this time around, we will ensure the enforcement of regulations to the letter,” he stressed.



He, however, commended some bus operators, particularly the State Transport Commission (STC), PROTOA, and Metro Mass Transit, for complying with road safety regulations.



The Authority in March 2021 outlined directives for bus operators, including the deployment of two drivers in a bus, installation of speed limiters, and road safety training for drivers at least twice a year.



Nana Poku, Manager of 2M Express Transport Limited, said they were committed to ensuring the safety of their drivers and passengers.



He said they had adopted digital tracking systems to track their drivers and vehicles with drivers who engaged in reckless driving identified and punished.