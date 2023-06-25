More than GH¢240m in allowances to be disbursed to teacher trainees

Sun, 25 Jun 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
The government has announced the disbursement of about GH¢241.9 million for the payment of Teacher Trainee Allowances nationwide.
In addition, GH¢32.4 million has been released to cover Books and Research Allowances for eligible senior members of public Tertiary Education Institutions, including Colleges of Education, for the 2022/2023 Academic Year.
The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum announced this in a speech read on his behalf by the Director of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, Professor Yahyra Dzakadzi, at the 14th Graduation of the Saint Monica’s College of Education at Asante Mampong.
