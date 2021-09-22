More than ten houses collapse in three communities in Builsa South over flood

Nyandema, Kalaasa and Daburisa had their mud houses partially and completely destroyed by rains

More than ten mud houses in three communities in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region have collapsed as a result of heavy rains and flooding, leading to over one thousand residents being displaced and currently seeking shelter in school buildings in the communities.

The Assemblyman for Kalaasa-Nyandema-Daburis who presented cement to victims called on the government and other philanthropists to assist the victims to rebuild their homes.



Early August this year, three communities – Nyandema, Kalaasa and Daburisa had their mud houses partially and completely brought down by heavy rainstorms.



Poverty is very high in these communities with less development in all areas of the economy. Residents are mainly peasant farmers who do not have enough to trade their produce for income but only for household consumption.



The Assemblyman for Kalaasa-Nyandema-Daburisa, Joe Anab, through the efforts of friends has mobilised hundreds of bags of cement and seventy-two raincoats to affected residents to help rebuild their homes made a passionate appeal to the government and the District Assembly to come to the aid of these communities to reunite with their families.



"As an Assembly man for the area, I have been having sleepless nights over the harsh conditions of my people and I spend all my resources providing food and medications for the victims. I then decided to mobilise some cement and raincoats to them to assist in rebuilding their homes.”

TV3’s news team made a journey to these communities on a motorbike on this bad narrow road network and going through in between thick swamps with crowed trees was a very big task for our news team.



The news team then visited some of the collapsed houses and also visited some victims seeking shelter in a classroom block and how they are coping living there.



Some of the victims shared their bizarre experiences after losing their homes to the rainstorm and appealed for help.



A victim who is into shea butter processing expressed her worries on the situation. “Assibi Afilandiok- As at now, we are living in classrooms of the primary school since our houses collapsed and thank God we are getting some cement to rebuild our houses but is not enough and we want the government to assist us more”



Lady Ajonbey is a nursing mother who is struggling to survive with her child in this structure. "My Husband and child lives in this small room and can also collapse anytime soon since we lost our main house. We want immediate government intervention for us to rebuild our homes”.

Baby Abisitemi a victim shared her ordeals since the incident happened” Despite receiving some cement today from our Assemblyman, we are calling for more suppliers like food and good health because we are really suffering since we lost our houses”



The women in these communities are engaged in shea butter processing and farming to help in the running of their families.



According to the National Disaster management organisation, NADMO, an assessment has already been carried out to ascertain the level of havoc the rainstorm and flooding have on lives and properties and will soon extend a hand of help to affected persons.