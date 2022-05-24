More torrential rains ahead, avoid billboards and wooden structures - GMA warns

Parts of Accra were once again submerged after Monday and Tuesday morning rains

Parts of Accra were once again submerged after Monday and Tuesday morning rains.

Some of the affected areas in the country’s capital include; Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Achimota, Tesano, and others.



According to the Ghana Meteorology Agency (GMA), we should expect more rains especially as we enter June and July; the peak of the rainy season.



Jesse Nii Noi Ashong, Officer on duty at the Ghana Meteorology Agency speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', said even though the intensity will reduce, there will be intermittent rain, especially in the Volta, Central, and Greater Accra Regions.



"What we are experiencing is a slow-moving storm but we are going to experience more torrential rains because we will soon enter into the peak of the rainy season," he indicated.



Taking shelter

Meanwhile, Mr. Ashong has cautioned Ghanaians to be careful when taking shelter during a downpour.



"If you're in town before the rains start, avoid standing close to billboards or wooden structures because of the windy nature . . . you should be mindful of where you take cover," he cautioned.



"It's also dangerous to drive through the flood because of the high water current," he added.



He has also urged that the gutters be distilled for the free flow of the water and to avoid flooding.