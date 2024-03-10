More winds, thunder, lightning ahead of rainy season – GMet

File Photo: GMet warns that there will be wind, thunder, lightning

A Senior Meteorologist at Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), Joshua Asamoah, has stated that there will be more winds, thunder and lightning from now to the start of the main rainy season.

“So, we urged members of the public to find a safe shelter to stay whenever it begins to rain this time to protect themselves from the winds, thunder and lightning,” he said.



Asamoah said this to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a stakeholder and media training workshop on a VOLTALARM Early Warning System.



The VOLTALARM Early Warning System is a system developed by GMet and its partners to give early warning signals on floods and droughts to persons living within the country’s Volta basins.



The platform is a component of the Volta Flood and Drought Management (VFDM) project developed by Ghana and its neighbouring countries along the Volta Lake to mitigate floods and droughts along the lake.



Asamoah said the system would help persons and communities along the Volta basins prepare against floods and droughts, especially during the opening of the Bugre Dam in Burkina Faso.

He said they sought to build the capacity and collaboration among stakeholders and the media to sensitise persons and communities along the basins.



Asamoah said that would be done by creating a platform to host their stakeholders — the media and community members along the basin to give them weekly updates on floods and droughts.



He added that they were also developing a Multi-Hazard Warning System for places out of the Volta basin to enable them to also get updates.



Asamoah urged the public to always stay tuned to weather forecasts and updates from GMet to plan their activities and outings accordingly in the wake of climate change and its adverse effects.