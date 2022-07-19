More women should be allowed to hold positions in politics – Lawyer Anokye Frimpong

Private legal practitioner, Anokye Frimpong

A private legal practitioner and historian, Anokye Frimpong has indicated that women should be allowed to hold high positions in politics to enable them to boost their confidence.

He said this on GTV’s Breakfast Show during the ‘Headline’ segment of the show.



His comments come after the New Patriotic Party held its National Delegates Conference to elect new executives over the weekend. At the end of the elections, only two women; Kate Gyamfua – National Women’s Organiser and Rita Asobayire – 2nd Vice Chairman emerged winners.



In view of this, Lawyer Anokye said “women are being pushed away in politics to the extent that political parties in Ghana now have treasurers being men so I believe that National Democratic Congress (NDC) would take a cue from that and push the women forward”.

He continued by saying “a woman can be a very good and effective chairman or a secretary of a political party and they would want to go, provided they are given assistance…”.



Women’s participation in politics both at the local and the national level in Ghana is low. This can be attributed to abusive words used against them every time they try to express themselves. To help curb this situation Lawyer Frimpong indicated that there is a need to discourage such behaviors.



“I believe the time has come to discourage the bullying and usage of abusive words against women but rather encourage them” he added.