Moree cements Kweigya legacy

Supi Kweku Annan, Bentsir Asafo Company- Moree

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

In an earlier publication, 20 April 2022, we reported on Nana Dr. Kwamina Kra II, Chief Consultant for the Moree Kemetic Rebirth Project, regarding the upcoming unveiling of the Ofarnyi Kweigya statue at the Moree roundabout. Dr. Kwamina Kra II painted a novel, albiet, very intriguing picture of the folklore surrounding Kweigya’s origin and its relation to the ancient culture of Kemet (Egypt).

Once our curiosity was aroused we decided to further our investigation to get a sense of what the local community members had to say. We were primarily interested in getting a sense of how the community saw the project and what, if any, potential benefit they might see coming as a result. We were directed to two community members: Supi Kweku Annan of Bentsir Number One Asafo Company and the Chief Fisherman, Ofarnyi Kweigya—the same as Moree’s Greatest Fisherman.



To our surprise, Supi Annan emphatically responded that he knew exactly what the community felt about the project! When asked how he was so confident in his understanding, he explained “…a month earlier I supervised a 4-day random sampling of 500 residents, across 8 demographic age groups with 5 survey workers.”



He continued “Results included 446 responses where all age groups highly rated Q-1: Knowledge of the renovation and Q-2: How might the statue affect Moree? Responses were scored on a scale of 1-4 (1 being lowest) with overall average scores of 2.9 and 3.1 respectively, indicating that the community was very positive concerning the expected benefit to the community.”



When asked about any anecdotal comments, Supi replied “…the survey requested personal comments as well and nearly every person commented. The most common included: a) the statue will increase tourism (50%-75%), Increase development and investment (50%-75%), c) improve community pride (95%), and, d) benefit future generations (10%-25%).” When asked about his overall feeling he stated “…the whole community is very excited for this project and they cannot wait for the arrival of the actual statue and the 28 April celebration!”



Since Moree is noted as a vibrant fishing community, we were eager to speak with Ofarnyi Kweigya about the sentiments of fisherman themselves.

Kweigya also referenced the survey that was taken and he shared the specific comments made by fishermen as follows: “…they (fishermen) express happiness about this statue and celebration for a number of reasons that are germane to the fishing community. These included: a) bringing pride to the fisherman who, for years, have been ridiculed upon their visits to neighbouring fishing communities that were also formed by Kweigya, who have a Kweigya monument of some kind and claim Kweigya as their own because Moree had no statue.



The statue in their mind would silence these narratives and, once and for all, establish Moree as the original home of Keweigya, b) it would symbolise the historic fishing status of Moree, thereby, bringing pride to Moree youth and encouraging them to look more favourably at the historical contributions of Moree to the fishing industry of Ghana as well as potentially stimulating their curiosity as to Ghana’s influence on fishing in neighbouring countries.”



At the end of our inquiry, both hosts invited us to return and speak directly with the Moree community to confirm, for ourselves, that their reports were accurate.



We just may accept their offer and return for the Thursday 28 April festivities. It’s beginning to feel like a very big, big happening!