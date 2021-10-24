Morgan Starck to release a new song with Shatta Wale

Source: Michael Abban-Wealt

A new song by the sensatinonal singer and songwriter, Morgan Starck which features Shatta Wale is set to appear online.

In the song titled "Alone", Morgan Starck expressed his desire for haters to leave him alone. Shatta Wale, who has recently been in the news, stated in the song that, he is the "One Don, One Man, One Stun One Gun".



The Dancehall King whose life has recently been in danger want the general public to leave him alone to live his life.



On the other hand, Morgan Starck, who recently released "Phantasy" is so excited about the upcoming release of "Alone" and most importantly, the collaboration he was able to pull with the African Dancehall King.

Alone was produced by Beatz Vampire and mixed by Gigzmix.



