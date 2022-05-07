Mortal remains of Tobinco’s mom airlifted to Tarkwa Awudua for final funeral rites

The mortal remains Margaret Badu Tobbin being transported into a plan

The mortal remains of the mother of Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin, has been airlifted to Tarkwa Awudua for the final funeral rites.

Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin who was born in 1937 died on December 24, 2021 after battling a short sickness at age 84.



The burial service of the late Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin was held at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, May 7, 2022.



The funeral rites will be held at Awudua in Tarkwa later in the day.







On Sunday, May 8, 2022, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Church of Pentecost, Awudua-Tarkwa.