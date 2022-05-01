0
Menu
News

Mortuary is a cash cow but workers are treated as non-entities – Mortuary Man

Mortuary Secretary.png Richard Kofi Jordan is the Secretary for Mortuary Workers Association

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Secretary for the Mortuary Workers Association Richard Kofi Jordan has said that mortuaries are cash cows for various health facilities in the country.

However, workers in these facilities and facilities are treated like non-entities when it comes to remuneration.

According to him, most of the mortuaries attached to the various health facilities in the country are not fit for purpose considering the environment they operate in.

“You cannot be working under these conditions and be paid as we are paid now. It is not possible. In fact, in my own assessment, most of the facilities are not fit for purpose. They don’t qualify to be morgues. Look at the drainage system where magots…You have to walk in there 24/7.

"Even in the morgue itself where you have embalmed bodies, the environment is too appealing. I mean as if we don’t have people charged with governance. Look the monies that mortuaries fetch in this country, I tell you, it’s not a joke. It’s a cash cow for most of the facilities as we know.

"This is Korle Bu and if they should do research into how much the mortuary fetches for management it will shock you. There is no value for service. I mean you are dead and you are dropped in this clot of blood and already there is someone’s clot and blood. It’s not even safe for us the clients and those who send their bodies there,” he said.

Richard Kofi Jordan used the opportunity to call on officials at the Ministry of Health to pay attention to the various morgues around the country because they are also important health facilities.

“It’s high time people charged with governance go to our mortuaries and see for themselves what is happening. It is not only going to commission maternity wards. See the photos it is so disgusting. They need to restructure the various mortuaries,” he said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss