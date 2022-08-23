Mortuary workers lament over dead bodies kept at Bibiani Hospital for over 5 years

File photo: They have requested that all institutions that house such bodies come for them

Mortuary assistants at the Bibiani Government Hospital in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North region have appealed to families who have had their relatives’ mortal remains in the morgue for more than five years to come and claim them.

The workers have since petitioned the Ghana Health Service, the Police, and other significant partners to intervene in the matter and release the bodies.



They stated that some unidentified bodies had been kept in the morgue for several years due to police investigations and other factors.



They have since requested that all institutions that house such bodies come for them.

Speaking with one Agya Danso, a mortuary attendant, he expressed sadness about how the situation has affected their health.



According to the experienced morgue employee, there is no room for new bodies due to the piled-up bodies, potentially causing financial loss to the hospital.