Moses and Aaron have played their part, time for 'Joshua' Kennedy Agyapong to lead – NPP financier

Justin Abavere Adonadaga during his visit to Kennedy Agyapong's residence

A young financier of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region, Justin Abavere Adonadaga, has said that he will use his influence and social clout in the northern parts of Ghana to ensure that Kennedy Agyapong wins his bid to the party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

Meeting with Kennedy Agyapong, who is also the sitting Member of Parliament for Assin Central, recently at his private residence in Accra to officially inform him of his support for his campaign, Justin Adonadaga said his decision is because he believes in him.



He added that Kennedy Agyapong, for him, is the only candidate who is passionately-committed in staging an agriculture revolution in Ghana, through which a lot of Ghanaians will be employed.



He also said that this move will help feed the Ghanaian populace, as well as bring foreign earnings into the country.



“I will stand by Hon. KOA because he speaks the truth and loves everyone including his worse enemies just like Jesus Christ. I believe he is sent by God to change our Constitution and deal with the policies and politicians who compel good people in public authority to sin against Ghana.



“Hon. Ken may not have decided upon himself to enter into this contest, but it is a cup he must drink from and a huge sacrifice he is making to cleanse this land of corruption, thievery, and to restore hope and dignity for Ghanaians.

“Among all the NPP presidential aspirants, the best man to lead the NPP as Flagbearer is Hon. KOA, and it is pleasing before God for me to support Hon. KOA to rescue our dear homeland Ghana from the ongoing intra-colonization,” he said in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



Justin Adonadaga concluded his statements by stating that he believes Kennedy Agyapong is the Joshua of this age, adding that, “Moses and Aaron have played their part in Ghana’s political journey, it is time for ‘Joshua’ to take Ghana across the Jordan and I urge all the NPP delegates to vote for Hon. Ken, our Joshua, to take Ghana to the promise land of milk and honey.”



During his visit, Justin Adonadaga was led by Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya, the Northern Zone Campaign Coordinator for Kennedy Agyapong.



AE/WA