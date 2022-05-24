0
Menu
News

Mosques must hire the services of security personnel to enhance safety – Sheikh Shaibu

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu 6 Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Be careful the way you preach, Sheikh Shaibu to Islamic clergy

National Security launches 'See something, say something' campaign launch campaign against terrorism

Do not accommodate strangers in the mosque, Sheikh Shaibu cautions Muslims

A spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has urged Muslims across the country to as a matter of urgency consider hiring security personnel during large gatherings for prayer.

This he believes will block attempts by terrorist attacks following the projection that Ghana is prone to terrorist attacks.

“In fact we’re also even urging mosque committees to consider the employment of a security analyst or a security consultant, because the terrorist activity is not a monolithic activity. So you’d want certain briefing from time to time in respect to the dynamics and the strategies that you’d need to do to differ so that as they come in,” myjoyonline.com quoted Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu

“Our mosques for example sometimes are a resting place for many people we do not know. They come they’re tired, some of those who sell. Now we say no, don’t allow that. They come with their gadgets, they have their bags, containers, they come they remain in the mosques, we say no. this time be on the alert , check who is coming, let the person pray, he finishes he must get out,” he said.

He also cautioned Muslims to be careful in the way they preach to convince people into accepting extremist views.

“We’re advising Muslim preachers depending on the Islamic orientation you belong to, to be careful the way you preach so you do not goad our young people into accepting that extremist views. Because when you do so then you open the door, that is when you welcome and create the soft grounds for them to enter.

“Because when they come, they have soft grounds and safe haven because they have people who thoughts and mindset is like theirs. And so we’re saying that tone down the way you do your preaching,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Security Ministry has launched a Citizen Education Campaign to help raise awareness and alertness on a possible terrorist attack in Ghana.

The campaign dubbed "See something, say something", seeks to educate the citizenry to report any suspicious activities related to terrorism to the security agencies.

The "See something, say something" campaign is part of efforts to help deal with the terrorist threat in the West African sub-region.

Catch up on this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
The story of Ghanaian professor who did not attend secondary school
One suspect in Dansoman daylight robbery arrested
Bridget Otoo mocks Lands Ministry’s ‘buga buga’ statement about Sir John’s properties
Your Will leaks if you fail to sort out your wife - Bridget Otoo
Houses, lands, guns: Here are the 75 properties in Sir John’s last Will