Mosquito wanted to use Ahotor project items for his Chairmanship campaign - Anyidoho alleges

Koku Anyidoho and Asiedu Nketia

Former Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has taken a swipe at the party’s General Secretary.

According to him, Asiedu Nketia’s rants about the Ahotor project is borne out of the fact that the donations were not given to him to distribute them in his name as he bids for the Chairmanship position in the political party.



Samuel Koku Anyidoho made this known in a post shared on his Twitter page.



“Asiedu-Nketiah wants to perfidiously benefit from the sweat of Dr. Kwabena Dufuor: he wants Dr. Dufuor to hand over the Ahotor Project items to him so he can distribute and use it to campaign for his Chairmanship agenda. Asiedu-Nketiah shall NOT have his way oooo!!!”



It could be remembered that Asiedu Nketia while speaking to the media indicated that Dr. Kwabena Duffour had thrown sand into the eyes of the NDC.

According to him, he brought the Ahotor project which he said was to be used to change the lives of the NDC members.



However, in the NDC, all donations by private individuals are handed to the party’s executives who in turn hand them over to the membership of the party but Dr Kwabena Duffour has indicated that he will use an NGO to run the project; something Asiedu Nketia says is not in tandem with the party’s constitutional provisions.



He warned Dr Kwabena Duffour to desist from what he’s doing and follow the constitution of the party or face sanctions.