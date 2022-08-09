1
Menu
News

Most Black Americans who visit Ghana come in search of spouses - US-based Ghanaian

Svtv America US-based Ghanaian, Arnold Ntow(R)

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian, Arnold Ntow, has stated that a greater percentage of the Black Americans who visit Ghana come in search of spouses while the few come to explore and find their roots.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Arnold mentioned that many tourists, especially women, come searching for love. According to Arnold, he met his wife in the same vein.

“I’m saying this to guys who are into tourism in Ghana. Any African American female who visits the country is in search of a husband or man, not for tourism. That is a fact.

Ninety percent of them come in search of spouses, and the 10 percent come for fun and to check out the Door of no return,” he said.

According to Arnold, he met his wife when she first visited Ghana as a tourist. He provided the service of a tour guide and worked to make her stay pleasant once.

“I booked a two-bedroom apartment for her, which she paid for. The next day, I fixed breakfast for her because I knew she came specifically for a man due to an experience. We had sex after breakfast, and eventually, she offered to file for me to come to stay in the US,” he disclosed.

Arnold travelled to the US in 2019 to join his wife. Before that, he migrated to South Africa to work as a masseuse for a few years.

Source: SVTV Africa
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification