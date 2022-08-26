‘Most NPP MPs will lose their seats in 2024’ – NDC aspirant predicts

Nadine Issah Salifu, NDC aspirant

Majority of the Members of Parliament (MPs) on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would lose their seats in the 2024 elections, it has has been predicted.

This prediction, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Aspirant for the 2024 elections in the Okaikoi Central Constituency, Nadine Issah Salifu, said would come to pass especially as most of the MPs have failed to deliver on their mandate.



The abysmal performance of the Akufo-Addo administration, Nadine who contested the 2019 primaries of the party added, is among the many catalysts that would make them lose their seats to the NDC challengers especially.



And these seats that would be lost to the NDC, he said, includes the Okaikoi Central seat which he has prepared himself well-enough to snatch.



Honourable Nadine, as he is known and called made this prediction when he donated assorted items to the Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu at his residence in Fadama.



The items included 50 student mattresses, packs of bottled water, packs of drinks and bags of rice.

“These items are meant to support the Chief Imam’s efforts at taking care of the poor and needy in the society. I believe he cannot do it alone hence the need for all of us to support him in diverse ways to effect the needed change.



He further urged Ghanaians to do everything within their means to ‘support orphans and the needy’ in their societies like the Chief Imam has been doing.



The youth in Okaikoi Central, he said, ought to come together and utilise their energies for greater good.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Malam Issaka thanked honourable Nadine for the kind gesture and prayed that his dreams, visions and aspirations come to pass.