Most of the youth in Kasoa are sheer lazy - Hawa Koomson affirms

Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, MP, Awutu Senya East

Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson has affirmed that “laziness” is one of the factors thwarting the progress of the youth in Kasoa.

According to her, failure to use their energy for hard work is why many of the youth are struggling to have a successful lifestyle.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom TV's Badwam morning show, the Fisheries & Aquaculture Development Minister said she is not relented on her efforts to provide job opportunities for the teaming unemployed Kasoa youth, only that many of them are not willing to use their body and energy to work.



The MP pointed out that although some of them are crawling their way out for survival, there are a few others who are serious and will always avail themselves of every least opportunity.

Hon. Hawa Koomson disclosed that currently, investing in the private sector in and around the Kasoa area is challenging due to the scarcity of land. She, therefore, advised the youth to take up every little opportunity once made available to them just so they could clutch themselves up in life without necessarily depending on others.



“It is challenging here in Kasoa for a private person to put up a structure and run a business, because there are no lands. Aside from this, let me affirm that many of our youth here are very lazy. Sometimes when we are constructing projects here, we invite them to involve themselves since there are no formal jobs available but they refuse to. Meanwhile, this same person will come to you complaining I don't have food or money to survive on. So, laziness is one of the key factors. But, those who have the zeal to work, when they avail themselves we support them.



“Some of them come and they need just GHC500 or GHC1,000 for a startup business, we support them because getting a formal sector or factory job for that person will be difficult. So if you are willing to start selling merchandise and you only small push, why not, I can help you,” she told hosts Akwasi Nsiah and Omanhene Kwabena Asante.