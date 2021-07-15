Mother and child killed in collapsed mud house

The building collapse claimed the lives of a mother and child

• Two persons were killed when parts of a mud house collapsed

• The accident claimed the lives of a mother and her child



• The structure was already dilapidated



A mother and her child were killed when parts of their dilapidated mud house collapsed on them.



In a video available to GhanaWeb, rescuers in an attempt to save the lives of the nursing mother and child combed through the rubble in search of the victims.



The mother who still had her child wrapped at her back with a piece of African print cloth was discovered after the removal of huge blocks of sand which had trapped them.

There was wailing among residents who had trouped in to the location upon news of the building collapse.



Residents were heard screaming and shedding tears when the lifeless woman and her child believed to be less than 4 years old was removed from the rubble.



The location of the incident is however unknown.



See the post below:



