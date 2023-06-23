1
Mother arrested for burning 12-year-old daughter with iron over GH¢5 'apketeshie' cash

Arrest22 File photo: Mother burnt 12-year-old daughter with hot iron over GH¢ 5 ‘apketeshie' cash

Fri, 23 Jun 2023

A 31-year-old mother has been arrested by the Kato Divisional Police in the Berekum Municipality for allegedly burning her 12-year-old daughter with a hot electric iron.

Her daughter’s crime was that she misplaced an amount of GH¢5.00 meant for the purchase of a local gin; ‘apketeshie’ and cigarette; the Chronicles Newspaper reports.

According to the report, the mother sent the child to buy these substances in the early hours of Sunday, June 18, 2023, but she misplaced the money on the way and did not return home with them.

The victim's explanations for failing to return home with the drugs, the report added, did not sit well with the mother.

As a result, the angry mother plugged in an electric iron and, once hot, applied it to the victim's chest, causing burns on the 12-year-old daughter's breast.

A passerby who heard the victim’s plea for mercy reported the incident to the police and was arrested.

According to the victim, the incident happened in the absence of her father.

The police indicated that they are preparing the suspect for court.



