‘Mother’ of abandoned baby at Bole found; police detain her

File photo

Joyce Kwabena, the mother of an abandoned baby in the Bole District of the Savannah region has been found.

According to Nkilgi FM, the young lady and her father, Jinoor Kwabena reported to the Bole police on 6th November 2023, that Joyce Kwabena is the mother of the abandoned baby.



Joyce Kwabena has since been detained by the Bole police pending investigation into her claim that the abandoned baby currently at the Bole District Hospital is her child.



Bole-based Nkilgi FM broke the news that a newly born male baby was abandoned by the mother in the bush around the Bole CEPS barrier on the Bole to Techiman road on Friday 27th October 2023.



Nkilgi FM’s Musah Abdul-Fatawu who has followed the story, said that the supposed mother of the baby Joyce Kwabena narrating her story to the Police in Bole said she is settled in Sakpa and learns a trade in Bole town.



Joyce became pregnant with a young man called Daniel and was on her way to her boyfriend on the night of Friday 27th October, 2023 to explain to him how she was feeling but while on the way, gave birth in the bush.

Joyce Kwabena also told the police that after she gave birth to the baby, she felt the baby was dead because it was not moving and so she abandoned it.



According to Joyce Kwabena, she decided not to go to the boyfriend and rather went to Sakpa where she explained her situation to her sister who said their father had travelled.



Joyce Kwabena said when the father arrived, he was informed and so he decided that they go to Bole to claim the baby whose story has already been rife in the area after it was aired by Bole-based Nkilgi FM.



Nkilgi FM’s Musah Abdul-Fatawu further narrated that Joyce Kwabena and her father’s first point of call was the Assemblyman for Choribang Electoral Area in Bole Mr. Esunga Mohammed, whose electoral area the incident happened.



The Assemblyman told them the case was with the police and led them to the Bole Police station where she (Kwabena Joyce) was detained pending further investigation.