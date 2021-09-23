Mother of missing Taadi woman speaks on pregnancy controversy

Mother of Josephine Panyin Mensah, Agnes Essel has confirmed her daughter had been with her for the past three weeks until the day she was allegedly kidnapped.

According to her, during that period, her daughter had been visiting the Takoradi Hospital for checkups.



She said her daughter has an antenatal book which according to her confirms she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Takoradi Hospital popularly known as European Hospital, Rev. Osei Boateng, has also confirmed that Josephine frequented the hospital before she went missing.



