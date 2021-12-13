Mother of murdered Virginia State University student seeks Justice

Daniel Wharton

The mother of 19-year-old Daniel Wharton who was killed in Virginia has called for Justice to be served her son.

Daniel Wharton who was a Computer Science student at Virginia State University was killed by another student identified as a Ghanaian.



21-year-old Isaac Amissah shot and killed Wharton while he was visiting a friend in off-campus university housing Sunday night.



Isaac is said to have turned himself into the Police.

The mother of Daniel Wharton commenting on the arrest said “I feel some sense of relief, knowing that they have a suspect and hopefully justice will be served for my son”.



“I am looking for the same answers that every one that is following this story is looking for,” Wharton’s mother said. “Daniel’s heart didn’t allow him to even have confrontations with people.”



Meanwhile, is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.