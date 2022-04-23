Mother of slain immigration officer wants son's killers to be found and arrested

Slain officer AICO I Michael Otu

Mother of the slain immigration officer, Elizabeth Otu, is seeking justice for her late son, AICO Michael Otu, who was gunned down by unknown assailants at the Hamile border on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.



According to her, Michael’s death is a huge loss to her and her family.



She calls on the government and relevant authorities to help bring the perpetrators to book.

“I am pleading with the authorities and government to help me because this is very unfortunate. Someone who is embarking on his duties, and they have killed him just like that. So please help me find the people who did this to my son so that justice will be served."



“He was a breadwinner for me, I had a weird feeling when he came home for the Christmas holidays. I even asked him why he has been stationed in the far north. I told him to ask to be brought to the town side but now see what has happened to him.”



Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service revealed that preliminary investigations showed that their officer who died had six gunshots from the rear by his attackers largely suspected to be smugglers.



In a statement issued and signed by one Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu it stated that AICO Michael Otu, after being gunned down, had his weapon taken away from him by his assailants.



According to the chronology of events in a statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the Nandom Command picked information that an Immigration Service personnel was shot dead at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile. The Command hurriedly went to the crime scene and saw the deceased officer in a pool of blood.

It was further established that the fallen officer might have struggled with his assailants before his death. His body was hidden under a bridge. His motorbike and helmet were lying about 100 meters away from the body.



AICO I Michael Otu was with the Operation Conquest Fist (OCF) at the Hamile detachment and was on night duty on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.



Meanwhile, a joint investigation committee made up of police, immigration, and defense intelligence is set to submit its report by the first week of May 2022.