4
Menu
News

Mother reports son to police after poisoning corn dough meant for the market

Poison 3.jpeg Felix Yawson

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

35-year-old Felix Yawson has been arrested at Gomoa- Dominase in the Central Region for mixing a poisonous substance believed to be weedicide with his mother’s corn dough which she sells on the market.

According to reports, Yawson was arrested following a complaint by his mother to the police.

Speaking to Atinka News’ reporter, Samuel Nyamekye Jnr, some residents in Gomoa Dominase commended the suspect’s mother for being proactive adding that there would have been serious casualties if the crime was not detected early.

They said the woman’s corn dough is highly patronised in the area and that it would have been a disaster had the product gone to the market.

It is not clear what motivated Yawson to poison his mother’s corn dough which gives the family income.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Massive shake up to hit GRA
Qualified relatives to replace Police Officers who die on duty – IGP
'Daughter of Maame Water' dares Asamoah Gyan to take her on
Evans Nimako slams Martin Amidu
Nunoo-Mensah warns government over economic hardships
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Related Articles: