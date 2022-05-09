0
Menu
News

Mother’s Day: First Lady salutes women ‘for making the world a better place’

Rebecca Akufo Addo International Women's Day Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is applauding women across the globe for their contribution in the life sphere of humanity.

In a mother’s day celebration message, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said the day should be used to reflect on the plight of women because their job is “the hardest, yet the most fulling.”

This, she observed that all women deserves ‘salute’ since their role of bringing out God’s creation alive and acting as caretakers is worth celebrating.

“The job of a mother is the hardest, yet the most fulfilling. You bring God’s creation alive and act as special caretakers for the rest of your lives”

“On this special day, I salute all mothers and mother figures for making the world a better place” she tweeted.

Thereby, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo added “you are all real heroines.”

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow